As the global renewable energy sector continues to evolve, one trend is emerging as a defining feature of the next phase of the energy transition: energy storage.

Recent developments across multiple markets indicate that batteries are rapidly becoming a critical component of modern power systems. From Brazil’s plans for its first large-scale battery auction to new grid-scale storage projects in Europe, Africa and Asia, investment is increasingly shifting towards technologies capable of storing renewable energy and supplying it when needed.

This growing focus reflects a challenge faced by renewable energy systems worldwide. While solar and wind power continue to become more affordable and widespread, their intermittent nature requires solutions that can balance supply and demand throughout the day. Battery storage is increasingly seen as the answer.

In one of the clearest indications of this shift, Chinese battery giant CATL recently stated that energy storage could account for half of its global sales by 2030, compared with around a quarter today. The company points to growing demand from renewable energy developers and utilities seeking to strengthen grid reliability as renewable generation expands.

At the same time, investors are committing significant resources to battery infrastructure. Brazil is preparing for a major auction expected to procure at least 2 GW of storage capacity, while new solar-plus-storage projects are being developed in emerging markets to improve energy security and maximise renewable generation.

Industry analysts also note a growing trend towards integrated renewable energy developments that combine solar, wind, battery storage and green hydrogen production within a single project. This approach allows renewable electricity to be stored, transported or converted into alternative energy carriers, creating greater flexibility and commercial value.

For Oman, these developments are particularly relevant.

The Sultanate has already established itself as one of the region’s most ambitious renewable energy and green hydrogen markets. Large-scale solar projects, wind developments and hydrogen initiatives in areas such as Duqm and Al Wusta are positioning Oman as a future exporter of clean energy products.

However, as renewable energy capacity continues to grow, energy storage is likely to become an increasingly important part of the country’s energy landscape. Battery systems can help manage fluctuations in solar and wind generation, support grid stability and improve the efficiency of renewable energy projects.

The global trend towards combining renewable energy generation with storage and hydrogen production also aligns closely with Oman’s long-term vision. With abundant solar resources, significant available land and strategic access to international shipping routes, Oman is well placed to benefit from the emerging convergence of renewable power, energy storage and green fuels.

As countries around the world invest in the infrastructure needed to support a low-carbon energy system, the rapid rise of energy storage serves as a reminder that the energy transition is no longer solely about generating clean electricity. Increasingly, it is about how that energy is stored, managed and delivered when it is needed most.

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