Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, is offering treasury bills (T-bills) worth a total of EGP 55 billion on Sunday as part of the government's efforts to finance the state budget deficit, according to data published on the CBE’s website.

The offering is divided into two tranches. The first tranche is valued at EGP 15 billion and carries a maturity of 91 days, while the second tranche is valued at EGP 40 billion, with a maturity of 273 days.

Egypt’s government regularly issues treasury bills and bonds with different maturities as part of its domestic borrowing strategy to meet financing requirements. Banks, particularly state-owned lenders, rank among the largest investors in these debt instruments.