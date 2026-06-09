Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is set to launch futures contracts on the shares of Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Talaat Moustafa Holding Group (TMG) as of the trading session on Thursday, June 18th, according to a statement.

The contracts will be offered with maturities of three and six months and a contract size of 100 shares.

The new instruments are designed to provide investors and financial institutions with enhanced risk management and hedging capabilities, in addition to supporting a wider range of investment strategies, improving market liquidity, and boosting the efficiency of pricing mechanisms.

In line with the EGX’s plans to develop the financial derivatives market, the initiative aims to diversify the financial instruments and increase the market’s attractiveness to local and foreign investors.

This reflects ongoing coordination between the EGX and the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to strengthen the regulatory and operational framework governing financial derivatives trading. Both sides are focused on expanding the range of tradable products and accelerating the development of Egypt’s derivatives market.

For his part, Omar Radwan, Chairman of EGX, said the launch is part of the EGX’s ongoing efforts to foster sustainable market growth, enhance liquidity, and strengthen the capital market’s role in supporting economic development.

Radwan recently revealed that the EGX is in talks with S&P Dow Jones Indices to better understand the requirements behind the company's proposal to reclassify Egypt from an emerging market to a frontier market.

The EGX launched its futures market on March 1st, 2026, starting with futures contracts on the EGX30 index, in a move aimed at advancing the trading infrastructure of Egypt’s capital market.