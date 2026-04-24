Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in the local market witnessed fluctuations on Thursday, April 23rd, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

In the fertilizer sector, the price of ammonium sulfate edged up to EGP 20,060 per ton.

Meanwhile, the ammonium nitrate fell by 1.7% to EGP 24,025 per ton.

Similarly, the price of urea decreased by 1.3% to EGP 24,760 per ton.

As for building materials, the price of a ton of gray cement rose by 0.4% to EGP 4,145.

A ton of investment-grade steel fell by 0.2% to EGP 37,140.80, while Ezz Steel increased by 0.1% to EGP 39,361 per ton.