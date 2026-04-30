Egypt - PARAGON Adeer and Minor Hotels have signed a partnership agreement to develop Cairo’s first urban luxury wellness resort within SUMOU Boulevard, the flagship mixed-use destination in New Cairo, as per an emailed press release.

The project, part of SUMOU Boulevard by PARAGON Adeer, reflects a broader push to align hospitality and lifestyle developments with Egypt’s evolving tourism strategy, particularly as demand grows for integrated, experience-driven destinations.

Envisioned as a next-generation, human-centric urban district, SUMOU Boulevard is designed to combine residential, hospitality, and lifestyle components within a walkable environment that emphasizes cultural vibrancy and community engagement.

Strategically located in New Cairo between the New Administrative Capital and Madinaty, the development will include a 90-key luxury hotel alongside 90 branded residences.

The project will also feature a curated mix of wellness and lifestyle amenities, including a spa and a center focused on holistic wellbeing, diagnostics, and longevity treatments, in addition to dining concepts drawn from Minor Hotels’ food and beverage portfolio and social spaces aimed at fostering community interaction.

The development is backed by Sumou Investments, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest real estate development and investment groups, providing both regional expertise and long-term financial backing.

SUMOU Boulevard itself is positioned as a flagship realization of this vision, with total investments estimated at EGP 70 billion, equivalent to approximately $1.4 billion, making it one of the most prominent mixed-use developments in Mostakbal City.

The project is supported by Sumou Investment, a subsidiary of Sumou Holding, marking its strategic entry into the Egyptian market through Adeer International.

The firm manages a portfolio exceeding $4.8 billion in total development value, spanning more than 36.4 million square meters of managed land, with over 1.45 million square meters currently under construction.

Minor Hotels brings operational expertise to the partnership, with a portfolio of more than 560 hotels across over 56 countries, alongside experience in branded residences and access to a global distribution platform.

The agreement with PARAGON Adeer also signals the start of a broader platform partnership between the two companies, aimed at exploring and developing hospitality assets across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other high-growth markets.

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