Swissôtel, globally recognised for its vitality-led philosophy and mastery of Swiss hospitality, has announced the opening of Swissôtel Resort El Quseir further expanding its presence along Egypt’s Red Sea coast.

Set within one of the region’s most naturally preserved environments, the resort reflects Swissôtel’s philosophy of Crafting Pure Living, where precision, care, and vitality come together to create purposeful stays, the group said.

Nestled along a pristine stretch of coastline, the 250-key resort features thoughtfully appointed rooms and suites embellished with Swissôtel’s signature nature-inspired design promoting wellbeing and revitalisation. Five different room types cater to all kinds of holidays, from solo travel to couple’s retreats and family holidays, and boast spacious private terraces or outdoor patios. Guests are awarded uninterrupted views of the Red Sea’s breathtaking natural beauty, the glittering lagoon or the hotel’s lavish gardens.

Dining at the resort reflects Swissôtel’s philosophy of thoughtful curation, where ingredients, techniques, and cultural influences are carefully balanced. Across six dining venues, guests can explore regional and international flavors, from authentic local and Arab cuisine at Mosaic to Mediterranean delicacies at Olivos, alongside all-day dining at Shahrazade. Bar Zar offers vivacious live entertainment and drinks, complemented by Dolphins pool bar and the Beach Bar overlooking the sea.

Rooted in a holistic approach to vitality, the resort offers a wide range of experiences designed to energise both body and mind. A fully equipped diving centre provides access to the Red Sea’s world-renowned coral reefs, where visitors can deeply explore vibrant and diverse marine wildlife. Complementing this is a 520-metre strip of private beach, overlooked by three pools, including a temperature-controlled pool and a dedicated children’s pool.

The resort’s spa, offering Ayurvedic therapies and rejuvenating massages, echoes the brand’s commitment to wellbeing as a way of life. Outdoors, a wide range of sporting and recreational activities can fill the day, from beach volleyball to snorkeling, horseback riding, cricket and more.

“Egypt continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, with the Red Sea offering clear long-term growth potential. El Quseir is gaining relevance within this landscape, defined by a rare blend of untouched natural beauty and historical depth, making it a natural fit for Swissôtel’s contemporary wellness positioning,” said Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor. “The opening of this resort reflects our commitment to advancing the region’s tourism ecosystem, offering visitors meaningful experiences that combine global hospitality standards with local heritage and a strong sense of place. It also reinforces Accor’s strategic expansion in Egypt, a key growth market, further strengthening our leadership in the country’s hospitality landscape.” -TradeArabia News Service