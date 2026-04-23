Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The price of ammonium sulfate increased by 16% to EGP 19,889 per ton, while the price of ammonium nitrate climbed by 1.8% to EGP 24,430 per ton.

Likewise, the price of urea jumped by 2.1% to EGP 25,096 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of gray cement rose to EGP 4,129 per ton, while the investment-grade steel fell to EGP 37,230 per ton.

Ezz Steel amounted to EGP 39,310 per ton, reflecting a daily increase of 2.2%.

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