Arab Finance: Prices of several basic food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets witnessed a remarkable decline during trading on Monday, March 16th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice slightly increased by 0.3% to EGP 34.5 per kilogram, while the price of flour fell by 14.8% to EGP 24.5 per kilogram

Sugar plunged by 19.3% to EGP 29.4 per kilogram, while sunflower oil dropped by 2.8% to EGP 92.9 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes retreated by 33.3% to EGP 19.3 per kilogram, whereas the price of onions shrank by 9.9% to EGP 13.5 per kilogram.

The potatoes amounted to EGP 10.5 per kilogram, marking a daily decrease of 27.1%.