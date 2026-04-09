Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) disclosed the prices of meat, poultry, and fish on Wednesday, April 8th.

The meet’s prices declined by 1.8% to EGP 420.3 per kilogram, while poultry increased by 1.1% to EGP 90.2 per kilogram.

The price of a kilogram of tilapia fish cost EGP 76.9, marking a daily fall of 11.2%.

In the dairy sector, the price of packaged milk edged down by 0.6% to EGP 44.9 per liter.

A carton of white eggs amounted to EGP 138.1, reflecting a 0.2% rise from the previous day.