Arab Finance: QNB Egypt has inaugurated its second branch in the New Capital, reinforcing its footprint in one of Egypt’s fastest-growing financial and administrative centers, according to an emailed press release.

Located in the Central Business District, the new branch spans approximately 1,100 square meters and offers a full suite of services, including corporate banking, retail banking, and digital solutions, designed to deliver a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

The launch aligns with the bank’s expansion strategy to scale operations in high-impact locations and improve accessibility to its services.

It also supports national efforts to position the New Capital as a leading financial and investment hub, while promoting financial inclusion by offering advanced banking services to a broad customer base.

With this branch, QNB Egypt now operates a network of 239 branches across Egypt, underscoring its continued focus on growth in strategically important locations.

The opening ceremony was attended by CEO of QNB Egypt Mohamed Bedeir and Chairman and Managing Director of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) Khaled Abbas, along with senior bank executives and key stakeholders.

QNB Egypt recently signed a medium-term financing agreement valued at EGP 5.5 billion with MARAKEZ, one of Egypt’s largest mixed-use developers.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the EGX-listed bank recorded a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits, generating EGP 9.524 billion. Standalone net profits jumped by 27% YoY to EGP 8.862 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 6.951 billion.