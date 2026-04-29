Arab Finance: Prices of poultry, meat, and dairy products dropped on Tuesday, April 28th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry fell by 0.7% to EGP 93.7 per kilogram, while meat declined by 2.8% to EGP 440.2 per kilogram.

Tilapia fish was priced at EGP 85.4 per kilogram, reflecting a daily decrease of 1.8%.

In the dairy sector, milk per liter costs EGP 45.4, with a daily drop of 0.4%.

A carton of white eggs recorded EGP 122, marking a daily fall of 3.1%.