Arab Finance: White poultry, meat, and dairy prices in the local market varied on Thursday, April 23rd, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

White poultry cost EGP 93.6 per kilogram, marking a daily increase of 1.7%.

The price of a carton of white eggs went up by 0.4% to EGP 132.8.

A kilogram of meat increased by 1.1% to EGP 437.1 per kilogram, whereas the tilapia fish jumped by 2.8% to EGP 85.7 per kilogram.

Finally, the price of milk per liter fell by 0.2% to EGP 45.3.