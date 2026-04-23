Commercial Bank of Dubai posted marginal growth in earnings in the first quarter of the year, supported by higher lending activity and asset quality improvements.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 reached AED 830 million ($225.9 million), up 0.2% from the same period last year.

The lender’s total assets expanded by nearly 12% to AED 157.9 billion, while net loans and advances grew 5.3% to AED 102.1 billion and customer deposits rose 10% to AED 109.6 billion.

The growth was also driven by higher operating income, which increased by 6.2% to AED 1.456 billion. Other key drivers include net interest income, which went up 2.4%; non-funded income, up by 16%; and a cost-to-income ratio that stood at 26.9% despite a 5.8% rise in operating expenses.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com