Arab Finance: Food commodities and vegetables in the Egyptian market varied in prices on Monday, April 20th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A kilogram of packaged rice reached EGP 35, reflecting a daily increase of 3.8%.

The price of packaged flour retreated by 4.5% to EGP 25.5 per kilogram, while sugar shrank by 7.1% to EGP 33 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, sunflower oil costs EGP 101.4 per kilogram, marking a slight decrease of 0.3%.

In the vegetable market, the price of tomatoes rose to EGP 28.1 per kilogram, while potatoes climbed to EGP 14.8 per kilogram.