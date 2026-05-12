EDGE and ADNOC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which EDGE will deliver capability development training to ADNOC employees through BRIDGE's advanced training and support programmes.

BRIDGE, the Group’s strategic enabler for advancing technologies from development to production, industrialisation and operational excellence, has successfully trained more than 450 ADNOC employees under a previous contract, equipping them with practical AI knowledge, leadership skills, and tools to support data-driven decision-making and digital transformation.

Under the agreement, BRIDGE will support ADNOC's AI initiatives across human capital and technology integration through tailored programmes covering: leadership development; diversity and inclusion; upskilling and advanced capability building; innovation and applied challenges; workforce enablement; and critical and dual-use technologies spanning energy assets, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience across ADNOC's value chain.

“By bringing EDGE's advanced technology, AI, and workforce development expertise directly into ADNOC's operations, this collaboration accelerates the development of world-class, sustainable in-country capabilities that serve the UAE's long-term national vision," said Sana AlDaoumi, Group Senior Vice President of Human Capital at EDGE.

She added that through this partnership, ADNOC's workforce will gain access to cutting-edge knowledge, tools, and programmes that will strengthen sovereign talent, deepen sectoral expertise, and position the UAE as a global leader in innovation and energy for generations to come.

The partnership reflects the strong synergy between EDGE and ADNOC, two of Abu Dhabi’s largest conglomerates, both playing a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s AI and industrialisation strategies towards a sustainable and resilient knowledge economy.

Ahmed Al Mheiri, ADNOC’s Senior Vice President, Group People & Culture Shared Services, said, “This strategic agreement between ADNOC and EDGE underscores our commitment to enable local talent to harness the power of AI to support ADNOC’s growth and drive progress for the UAE.”