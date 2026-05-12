Egypt’s tourism revenues hit a record high at $16.7 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, recording a growth rate of 56.1%, the highest in almost 10 years, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) report.

The sector’s contribution to Egypt's gross domestic product (GDP) reached 3.7% in FY 2024/2025, up from 3.4% in FY 2024/2023. Meanwhile, the number of tourist nights increased by 16.4% to 179.3 million, compared to 154.1 million nights in FY 2023/2024.

In 2025, Egypt welcomed 19 million tourists, compared to 15.8 million in 2024, as per the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Egypt’s tourism infrastructure continues to expand, with the country hosting around 1,300 land-based and floating hotels. This is in addition to 3,680 shops selling antiquities and tourist products, 1,620 tourist restaurants and cafes, 630 diving and marine activity centers, 17,230 tourist vehicles, and 2,240 tourism companies.

Fitch Solutions anticipated that the number of tourists arriving in Egypt would increase by 4.5% to reach 18.56 million in 2026. The agency also noted that the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum is expected to boost Egypt's tourism sector, with projections indicating it will receive approximately 5 million visitors annually.

In the medium-term plan for 2025-2029, the tourism sector is likely to experience annual growth of 5.7% in tourist arrivals, reaching approximately 20.65 million by 2029.

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