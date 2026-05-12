Arab Finance: Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem held an extensive meeting with a delegation from the Turkish Gürok Group to discuss establishing a new industrial project in Egypt to boost foreign exports, according to a statement.

Spanning 150,000 square meters, the proposed project will specialize in the production of glass tableware, and it is expected to create around 1,000 job opportunities.

The meeting also reviewed the group’s plans to deploy the latest industrial technologies and implement advanced systems aimed at rationalizing energy and water consumption while enhancing the efficiency of production processes.

Hashem affirmed the ministry's support for all manufacturers seeking to establish viable industries that contribute to technology transfer, job creation, and the development of local industrial capabilities.

The Egyptian government is fully prepared to provide the group with all necessary support to overcome any challenges it may face in establishing its factory in Egypt, he added.

The minister also highlighted the investment incentives currently offered to the industrial sector, given its role as a key driver of comprehensive economic development.

For her part, Esin Güral Argat, Vice President of the Turkish Gürok Group, affirmed commitment to expanding its investments in the Egyptian market, describing Egypt as a major gateway for exports to the Middle East and Africa.

Argat noted that Gürok Group is the world’s fifth-largest producer of glass products and exports to nearly 140 countries worldwide.

Earlier this month, Hashem issued Decree No. 107 of 2026, extending the package of grace periods and facilitations for struggling industrial projects that have exceeded their set timelines.

This came as part of the state's directives to support industrial investment, maximize the utilization of productive assets, protect the interests of manufacturers, and regulate the allocation of industrial land.