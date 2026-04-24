Kuwait - Kuwait Airways announced the resumption of its operations from Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 4 (T4) to 17 destinations, starting 26th April, from Sunday.

The decision follows the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's declaration of the reopening of Kuwait's airspace as of Thursday, after a "temporary and precautionary" suspension that had been in place since February 28. The suspension was imposed due to the regional situation and the Iranian attacks on Kuwait.

Destinations and Flight Frequencies

Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti confirmed that the 17 destinations include:

Three weekly flights each: London, Riyadh, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, and Manila.

One daily flight: Cairo.

Four weekly flights each: Jeddah and Dhaka.

Two weekly flights each: Beirut, Damascus, and Lahore.

One weekly flight each: Istanbul, Guangzhou, and Colombo.

The full list of destinations is: London, Istanbul, Lahore, Dhaka, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Manila, Cairo, Riyadh, Jeddah, Colombo, Guangzhou, Beirut, and Damascus.

Al-Shatti noted that the resumption of operations from Terminal 4 reflects the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and improving passenger services. He emphasized the company's complete readiness and ability to handle various operational circumstances with high efficiency and flexibility.

He explained that Kuwait Airways operates according to well-defined plans that ensure operational continuity and achieve the highest standards of safety and quality, reflecting its leading position in the air transport sector.

Al-Shatti pointed out that the company places great importance on the passenger experience, ensuring the provision of all amenities and integrated services at Terminal 4. He affirmed the company's commitment to delivering a seamless and exceptional travel experience that meets customer expectations and strengthens their confidence in the services provided.

Al-Shatti expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Chairman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Engineer Hamoud Mubarak Hamoud Al-Sabah, for his outstanding efforts and continuous support of the civil aviation sector. He commended the level of cooperation and joint coordination that contributed to addressing current challenges and enhancing the continuity of air services.

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