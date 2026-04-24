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JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand weakened on Thursday, pressured by a stronger dollar and higher oil prices as tensions between Iran and the United States persisted in the Middle East.
At 1314 GMT the rand traded at 16.53 against the dollar , about 0.4% weaker than its previous close.
Oil prices steadied on Thursday, holding on to gains from the previous session that lifted prices above $100 a barrel.
The dollar was headed for its first weekly rise in a month, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
South Africa is a net importer of energy, leaving it highly exposed to swings in global prices.
Iran seized two ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, tightening its grip on the strategic waterway after U.S. President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire with no sign of peace talks restarting.
Trump maintained the U.S. Navy blockade of Iran's trade by sea while Iran's parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said a full ceasefire only made sense if it was lifted.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was down 1.3%.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 8 basis points to 8.635%.