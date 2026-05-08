The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,355.8502 per dollar at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange window on Thursday, 7th May 2026.

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The data shared on the official platform of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,355.8502 per dollar and closed at N1,358.0100 per dollar.

Tribune Online reports that the Nigerian currency traded at an NFEM rate of N1,357.3371 on Wednesday, 6th May 2026. Comparing this with the trading rate on Thursday, the naira gained at least N1.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar buying rate increased by N8 while the selling rate increased by N3 when compared with the previous trading rate on 6th May, 2026.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Thursday, 7th May, 2026, was N1,393 for the buying rate and N1,398 per dollar for the selling rate.

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