The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is expected to receive almost R31bn this year to maintain, rehabilitate, upgrade and expand the road network.

“These funds will be used for capital expenditure on the non-toll network, the Gauteng Freeway Improvement project operations; the N2 Wild Coast route for ongoing construction on major bridges, and new road sections on our national highways as well as the development of the Moloto Road corridor,” Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy said on Tuesday, 12 May, in Parliament.

The Minister was tabling the Department of Transport’s R102 billion Budget Vote, aimed at building a transformed, inclusive and competitive transport system that serves commuters, freight operators and export industries.

Creecy said the infrastructure projects are expected to improve road safety, shorten travel distances, and create more than 35,000 job opportunities while supporting over 2,000 small enterprises.

“Investment in public infrastructure projects is a significant catalyst for job creation and economic development,” the Minister said.

Road management transfer

However, the Minister raised concerns about ongoing challenges at provincial and municipal levels, where funding and in-house technical capacity for road maintenance often remain inadequate.

“Since 2013, provincial governments have transferred 13,000km of provincial roads to Sanral for management and maintenance.

“This is not a sustainable long-term strategy and will ultimately impact Sanral’s ability to maintain the national road network without introducing widespread tolling,” Creecy said.

To address the issue, the government plans to convene a joint meeting between the National Treasury and the Department of Transport through the Minister and MECs (Minmec) forum to explore mechanisms to frontload the provincial road maintenance grant, enabling provinces to upgrade priority roads sooner.

Commuter rail revival gains momentum

The revitalisation of the passenger rail system continues to go from strength to strength, with yearly passenger journeys surpassing 100 million at the end of March 2026.

“This sixfold increase over four years reflects deliberate and sustained investment in infrastructure, rolling stock, security, and institutional reform. In Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, we are increasing train frequencies, improving security, reducing vandalism and ensuring connectivity for communities previously excluded from reliable transport services,” the Minister said.

At the end of 2025, a request for information (RFI) process for passenger rail was launched to gauge the appetite for investment in rapid regional rail, depot modernisation, rolling stock leasing, automated fare collection, and optic fibre installation.

“With current fiscal shortages, we are also in discussion with the National Treasury on frontloading mechanisms so we can conclude restoration of outstanding priority lines.

“Effective passenger rail systems must be integrated with other modes of transport to ensure safety and efficiency,” the Minister said.

Government reviewing the RAF system

Creecy said the department is reviewing the proposed Road Accident Fund Bill to reduce contingent state liability through the introduction of a no-fault system and a standardised injury compensation framework.

The Road Accident Fund is responsible for compensating and rehabilitating people injured in motor vehicle accidents within South Africa.

However, the entity continues to face mounting pressure due to a growing backlog of claims, legal challenges and severe financial constraints linked to the country’s high rate of road accidents.

Government is also exploring a hybrid funding model that would combine private and public contributions to reduce pressure on the fiscus.

“We wish to emphasise today that road safety is a national crisis. Last year, South Africa lost over 11,418 lives on our roads, one of the worst rates globally,” Creecy said.

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