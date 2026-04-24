Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), announced the launch of the National Clean Hydrogen Program–Egypt, aimed at accelerating the country’s transition to a competitive green hydrogen-based economy, the zone stated on April 23rd.

The program is designed to support a comprehensive set of activities to enhance Egypt’s readiness to attract green hydrogen investments. These include conducting pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for priority projects, providing technical support and policy development assistance, strengthening institutional and national capacities, and supporting the establishment of a Green Hydrogen Center of Excellence at the SZONE headquarters in Ain Sokhna.

The initiative falls under the broader Global Clean Hydrogen Program, implemented by UNIDO and funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), which spans 10 countries, with Egypt playing a central role.

Implementation will be carried out through an integrated institutional partnership framework involving a range of national and international entities focused on energy and industrial development.

A steering committee has been formed to oversee execution, bringing together representatives from the SCZONE authority, UNIDO as the implementing body, the Ministry of Environment as the national focal point for the GEF, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and the Ministry of Industry.

The committee will coordinate with the Supreme Council for Green Hydrogen to ensure alignment with national priorities and effective monitoring of the program’s rollout.