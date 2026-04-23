The Muscat-listed Asyad Shipping Company SAOG has invested 28 million Omani rials ($72.7 million) in expanding its dry bulk fleet with the purchase two vessels, set for a Q4 2026 delivery.

Asyad said the investment in two second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers is a part of its growth strategy to expand its dry bulk capacity from the existing 16 vessels. Each vessel has a capacity of 85,000 deadweight tonnage.

The state-owned maritime transportation services provider also added three dry bulk carriers to its vessel portfolio last week, targeting between $2.3 billion and $2.7 billion in new investments through 2029, it said at the time.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com