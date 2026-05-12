There is a fresh indication that Norwegian investment institution is already discussing with Dangote Group for partnership on Africa investment.

To this effect, in a statement on Monday, it was learnt that the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has held a high-level meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Norges Bank Investment Management, Nicolai Tangen.

Norges Bank Investment Management is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund manager, overseeing assets valued at approximately $1.9 trillion.

“At the meeting, the Norwegian investment institution expressed strong interest in partnering with Dangote Group to expand its footprint across the African continent, with a focus on strategic sectors including power, energy, renewables, agriculture, fertiliser and cement,” the statement read.

Also present at the meeting, according to the statement, were Svein Tore Holsether, Chief Executive Officer of Yara International, one of the world’s leading fertiliser and agricultural companies, and Terje Pilskog, Chief Executive Officer of Scatec, a global renewable energy company.

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