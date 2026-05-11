Muscat: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) organised a meeting with active individual investors in the Muscat Stock Exchange, reflecting its community participation-based approach to regulating the non-banking financial sector, this meeting comes as part of the FSA’s efforts to reinforce continuous institutional engagement with the entities and stakeholders under its supervision. It aimed to establish a direct and structured communication channel that contributes to enhancing confidence, developing the regulatory environment of Oman’s capital market, and increasing engagement with investors in the market. The meeting was led by Ahmed bin Ali Al Mamari, Executive Vice President of the FSA, in the attendance of several officials from the FSA.

Through this meeting, the FSA sought to listen to the proposals of investors that related to trading and the regulatory environment, while also understanding the needs and expectations of individual investors in a manner that contributes to improving market efficiency and enhancing transparency levels. The meeting also came in support of the FSA’s direction towards adopting a more interactive and responsive supervisory model that keeps pace with market developments, helping to achieve a balance between investor protection and enhancing the attractiveness of the capital market sector.

The meeting saw constructive engagement from investors regarding key regulatory matters affecting the investment process and supporting the FSA’s efforts to facilitate the investment experience in the capital market sector of the Sultanate of Oman. The FSA affirmed its commitment to continuing this participatory approach with investors in a way that strengthens communication channels and ensures effective responsiveness to their observations and aspirations. It also noted that the outcomes of these meetings will be taken into consideration in the development of regulatory policies and procedures, contributing to building a more transparent, attractive, and sustainable capital market, while enhancing investor confidence across all categories.

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