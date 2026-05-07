Abu Dhabi – H E Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, met with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening economic and investment cooperation. The meeting focused on reviewing economic collaboration and exploring integration opportunities between special economic zones and free zones in both nations. The leaders also discussed potential investments in the industrial and logistics sectors, as well as advanced technologies.

In addition to the primary meeting, His Excellency held discussions with the UAE Minister of Economy and the Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, alongside various investors and entrepreneurs. These sessions aimed to facilitate the exchange of expertise in developing economic zones and improving business environments to attract high-quality investments. Furthermore, a meeting was held with the operator of the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone to review project updates and discuss support for enhancing local added value.