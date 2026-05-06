Salalah – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has announced ten investment opportunities for cultivating frankincense in Dhofar as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve frankincense trees.

The ministry stated that the projects are located in Thumrait, covering a total area of 1,030 acres, with each investment plot spanning 103 acres. The initiative is designed to attract investors to promising agricultural projects that support the development of the sector in the governorate.

The move is part of the ministry’s strategy to protect frankincense trees from degradation and expand their cultivation using modern scientific methods to ensure sustainability and maintain product quality. It also aims to strike a balance between the economic utilisation of frankincense and the preservation of its natural habitat.

The ministry noted that the opportunities offer sustainable agricultural investment and open new avenues for private sector participation in developing frankincense-related value chains, including production, processing and export. Demand for natural products continues to grow in global markets, further enhancing the sector’s prospects, the ministry stated.

Investors are invited to apply through the Tatwir platform, with the ministry highlighting the fact that the initiative is part of a package of projects aimed at supporting economic diversification and enabling governorates to better utilise their natural resources.

Frankincense trees are among Dhofar’s most iconic natural assets, deeply rooted in the region’s long history of global trade. Their conservation and development remain a national priority, contributing to Oman’s cultural and economic identity.

The sultanate has recently secured international registration for Omani frankincense as a geographical indication with the World Intellectual Property Organization, granting the product formal protection under the Lisbon System.

The certificate marks a milestone for one of Oman’s oldest traded commodities, historically linked to the ancient incense route and the sultanate’s commercial exchanges with Asia, Africa and Europe.