Muscat – Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has invested in US-based Neuralink, the neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk, as part of its strategy to back emerging healthcare technologies.

Established in 2016, Neuralink develops brain-computer interface (BCI) systems that enable direct communication between the brain and electronic devices. The company’s ultra-precise neural implants are designed to help treat neurological conditions by translating brain signals into digital commands.

For OIA, the investment reflects efforts to diversify its international portfolio and expand into deep technology sectors. The sovereign wealth fund holds investments in more than 52 countries as part of a broader strategy to enhance financial sustainability and support economic diversification.

H E Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, President of OIA, has stated that the authority recorded exceptional financial results in 2025 and ranked among leading sovereign wealth funds globally in terms of performance.

BCI technology is being tested to support patients affected by stroke and neurodegenerative diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, which damages motor neurons while leaving cognitive function largely intact. By converting neural activity into commands, implants can allow users to type or control devices using thought.

Recent clinical trial results showed that Neuralink’s first human patient was able to operate a computer and type through neural signals alone. The company has received approval from US regulators to conduct human trials using robotic surgical systems for implantation.

As of January 2026, Neuralink had implanted devices in 21 patients, including 17 procedures carried out in 2025. Musk has said the company aims to reach 1,000 implant procedures by the end of 2026.

According to the company, no serious device-related adverse events have been recorded to date. Participation in its clinical trial programme expanded from three individuals in 2024 to multiple new patients per month in 2025.

Neuralink is also developing ‘Blindsight’, a neural visual prosthesis intended to restore limited vision by stimulating the brain’s visual cortex using digital camera input. Human trials are planned, with early versions expected to provide low-resolution vision.

The company operates a vertically integrated model, overseeing research and development, implant manufacturing, robotic surgery systems and surgical teams in-house. This structure is intended to accelerate product development and scale production.