Arab Finance: Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the Modern Hygienic International (MHI) factory in the Ain Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, marking the start of his tour of the zone under the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as per a statement.

With total investments of $100 million, the facility is located within the industrial developer Oriental Projects for Industrial Development (OIP).

During his inspection, Madbouly said the government is prioritizing projects that provide production inputs, which make up a significant share of Egypt’s imports, noting that such investments support efforts to localize industry and position Egypt as a regional hub for industrial and logistics activities.

He also highlighted growing investor confidence in the SCZONE, citing its recent success in attracting global investments.

During the tour, the prime minister reviewed production stages and quality testing processes at the factory and listened to a presentation by Mohamed Sobhy, chairman of Modern Hygienic International.

Sobhy said the factory spans 106,400 square meters and focuses on producing cardboard used as a key input in hygiene products, including diapers for children and the elderly. The facility has a production capacity of up to 1.2 billion diapers annually for finished products, alongside 4,500 tons of raw materials.

Moreover, Sobhy outlined plans to expand the project across its full allocated area, with future phases set to include the production of paper products, detergents, cosmetics, and paper pulp to meet local demand for both finished goods and manufacturing inputs.

He added that the factory is equipped with advanced production lines designed to meet high-quality standards and has established partnerships with several international companies operating in sterile paper and hygiene products. The planned expansion is expected to increase production volumes and support export growth in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Walied Gamal El-Dein, Chairman of the SCZONE, said the authority is working to remove obstacles facing developers and investors to strengthen integration across projects and advance its strategy to localize industry and logistics services across 21 sectors.

He added that the Modern Hygienic project contributes to increasing the local component of raw materials, strengthening value chains, and reducing the cost of final products, which supports exports and benefits end consumers.