Arab Finance: Tanmiya for Real Estate Investment’s board members decided to assign Egytrend Financial Consultancy to prepare a detailed feasibility study for the industrial complex and warehouse project, set to be built on plot 146 in the Wadi Hof Industrial Zone, according to a bourse statement.

Egytrend will also propose the appropriate financing structure for the project.

Tanmiya’s purpose is real estate development of land, buildings, and facilities. Its activities include the purchase, sale, leasing, and ownership of land for subdivision, planning, providing infrastructure, and preparing it for construction—whether sold as-is or after development.

The company also develops logistics and industrial zones, along with residential, commercial, administrative, and recreational buildings, parking facilities, and vehicle service centers.