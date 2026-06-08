Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated new expansions at the Sahinler Egypt 2 ready-made garment factory in New Borg El Arab City during a visit to Alexandria Governorate, as the company targets exports of approximately $55 million by 2026, as per a statement.

During the inauguration, Madbouly reiterated the government's commitment to supporting industrial projects and encouraging companies to expand their investments in Egypt, highlighting the business community's confidence in the country's investment climate and the continued development of infrastructure and support for industry and exports.

Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem said the ministry is working to promote industrial investment and attract investors across various sectors to strengthen Egypt’s manufacturing base and increase industrial exports.

Mahmoud Kotb, General Manager of Sahinler Egypt, said the new expansions reflect the commitment of the Turkish-based textile and apparel group Sahinler Holding to deepen its investments in Egypt’s ready-made garment sector.

Kotb said the project supports efforts to increase industrial exports, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional and global hub for garment manufacturing.

Operating under Egypt’s special free zones system for more than 18 years, Sahinler Egypt has established itself as an export-oriented manufacturer serving a range of international brands. The new expansion was developed on a land area of 10,908 square meters with a total built-up area of 16,665 square meters.

The expansion includes a new central cutting department equipped with advanced industrial technologies and 32 additional production lines, increasing production capacity and enhancing the company’s competitiveness in international markets.

According to Kotb, the project has created 1,500 direct jobs and 4,500 indirect jobs. The company expects exports from Sahinler Egypt and its new expansions to reach approximately $55 million by 2026, placing it among the largest garment exporters operating in Egypt’s free zones. Exports are already being shipped to multiple international markets.

He added that the company applies international standards in quality, sustainability, and social and environmental responsibility, which have helped it secure several international certifications. The project also includes a 512-kilowatt solar power plant to support green manufacturing.

Looking ahead, Kotb revealed plans to launch a new industrial project, Sahinler Egypt 3, in New Borg El Arab. The facility is planned on a 4,559-square-meter site with a total built-up area of 10,600 square meters and will include a basement, ground floor, and two upper floors.

The new project will feature eight production lines, specialized cutting and finishing departments, integrated production and logistics warehouses, and advanced industrial management systems. It is expected to increase annual exports by around $7 million and create 400 direct and 1,200 indirect jobs, bringing total new employment opportunities to 1,600.

During the visit, Madbouly inspected quality control processes and reviewed products exported to international markets, including the United States and Europe.

The Prime Minister also met with factory workers to discuss working conditions, wages, training opportunities, and employee benefits. One worker said he receives a fixed monthly salary of EGP 9,500, which rises to EGP 11,000 with incentives and bonuses.