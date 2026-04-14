Arab Finance: Egypt’s diesel and high-value petroleum products complex in Assiut is nearing completion, as the country moves to reduce fuel imports and boost domestic supply, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced in a statement.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, reviewed progress during the general assembly meeting of the Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC), held via video conference, in the presence of the company’s chairman, Mohamed Abdullah, and senior officials from the ministry, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and the Central Auditing Organization.

Badawi emphasized the strategic importance of the project in reducing the import bill, particularly for diesel fuel, and called for accelerating the remaining phases to maximize output and supply Euro 5-compliant diesel to the local market.

He directed the company’s management to intensify coordination with shareholders and implementing companies to speed up execution, given the project’s role in securing diesel supplies, especially in Upper Egypt. He also stressed adherence to occupational safety and health standards and the importance of maintaining a strong safety culture during implementation.

For his part, Abdullah said the complex is designed to achieve self-sufficiency in diesel fuel in Upper Egypt while reducing reliance on imports. The facility will process fuel oil, diesel, and kerosene from the Assiut Oil Refining Company and convert them into higher-value products for the domestic market.

The complex is expected to produce approximately 2.8 million tons per year of Euro 5 diesel, alongside 400,000 tons of naphtha for use in gasoline and petrochemical industries, and 100,000 tons of butane. It will also generate by-products including around 330,000 tons of coke and 66,000 tons of sulfur annually.

Abdullah added that the hydrocracking complex has been designed using advanced global technologies, with Technip Energies serving as the general contractor in cooperation with Enppi and Petrojet.

Construction is scheduled to be finalized and trial operations are expected to begin by the end of the year.