Arab Finance: Prices of poultry and meat in Egypt are mixed on Monday, April 6th, 2026, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of white poultry decreased by 1.6% to EGP 90.4 per kilogram, whereas the price of meat climbed by 2.6% to EGP 425.6 per kilogram.

The price of tilapia fish stood at GP 86.4 per kilogram, marking a 1.4% daily rise.

The price of a carton of milk jumped by 1.1% to EGP 45.1 per liter, while a carton of white eggs increased by 1.1% to EGP 141.4.