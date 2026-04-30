Egypt has been added to the list of countries authorised to export aquaculture products to the European Union for the first time, the National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) announced.

The authorisation, which covers finfish, their products, and crustaceans, follows Egypt’s fulfilment of EU technical requirements and the implementation of a monitoring system for veterinary drug residues, the NFSA said.

The EU decision is scheduled to be formally adopted during a quarter of 2026 and will come into effect 20 days after its official approval.

The NFSA stated that the approval was the result of coordination between national authorities and international partners, involving the submission of technical evidence demonstrating full compliance with EU quality and control systems.

Domestically, the authority is continuing technical and regulatory procedures, including reviewing and certifying facilities, implementing traceability systems, and expanding laboratory testing capabilities.

The NFSA is also preparing guarantees and technical files for composite food products—items containing multiple ingredients, including dairy or components of animal origin. These files will be submitted following the approval of relevant amendments expected in the third quarter of this year, aiming to further expand export opportunities to the European market.

The authority stated that the approval supports the competitiveness of Egypt’s aquaculture sector, bolsters national exports, and contributes to economic growth. The NFSA added that the development reflects confidence in the country’s food safety systems and a commitment to high-quality standards, expressing gratitude to the contributing national and international entities.

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