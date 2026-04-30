Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid, met with South Sudan’s Minister of Investment, Joseph Mum Majak, to advance bilateral cooperation in investment and trade.

The talks, attended by Ambassador Kuol Nyok Kuol and a delegation, centered on strengthening collaboration in priority sectors including agriculture, food industries, energy, and infrastructure.

Farid reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to deepening economic ties with African nations, particularly South Sudan, citing strong bilateral relations and shared development goals. He outlined Egypt’s ongoing reforms to create a more attractive investment environment, including streamlined procedures, enhanced investor services, and the one-stop-shop system, which has become a cornerstone of Egypt’s digital transformation in investment facilitation.

He welcomed opportunities for Egyptian investors in South Sudan, particularly in agro-processing, juice and concentrate production, and textile manufacturing. Farid also emphasized the role of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt in supporting joint ventures, mitigating risks, and encouraging private sector participation. He underscored Egypt’s support for regional economic integration frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, pledging technical assistance to boost intra-African trade.

Majak praised Egypt’s success in improving its investment climate, especially the one-stop-shop model, and expressed South Sudan’s interest in adopting similar reforms. He highlighted South Sudan’s promising opportunities in agriculture, food processing, and energy, supported by abundant natural resources. Majak revealed that his government is preparing to present specific projects to Egyptian investors, reaffirming South Sudan’s commitment to legislative and institutional reforms that strengthen partnerships and drive sustainable economic growth.

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