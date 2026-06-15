Arab Finance: Egypt’s auto sales grew by 24.3% year-on-year (YoY), registering 15,333 units in April 2026, compared to 12,337 units, according to data from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Sales of passenger cars jumped by 13.4% to 11,156 vehicles from 9,836 units, while bus sales hiked by 135.4%, reaching 1,509 units.

Truck sales climbed by 43.4% to 2,668 units in April when compared to 1,860 during the same month in 2025.

During the period from January to April 2026, the country's auto sales increased by 47.25% YoY to 64,463 units from 43,779.