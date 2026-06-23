Arab Finance: Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) has entered into a strategic partnership with autoclub to enhance digital car-financing experience, promoting Egypt’s digital transformation and financial inclusion, according to a press release.

Under the collaboration, customers will be able to browse a wide range of vehicles through the autoclub platform and apply for financing directly through EG Bank.

They will also receive instant credit assessments, accelerating the approval process and streamlining the car-buying journey.

Both sides aim to integrate fintech solutions with banking services to deliver a faster, more transparent, and more efficient customer experience, leveraging EG Bank's expertise in car financing.

This is part of EG Bank’s strategy to expand its collaboration with digital platforms and offer innovative banking solutions focused on improving customer experience and boosting access to financial services, supporting the growth of the automotive market in Egypt.

At the end of March 2026, the consolidated net profit after tax of EG Bank jumped by 35% to EGP 1.027 billion from EGP 758.713 million in the same period of 2025.