MUSCAT - Oman’s hospitality sector is showing steady resilience, with domestic tourism continuing to anchor occupancy while growing international interest — particularly from Europe — supporting a firmer outlook for resorts and hotels, according to a resort operator in the Wilayat of Mirbat in Dhofar Governorate.

Omar Emteir, investor and chief executive of Roushan Resort, said that domestic travellers remain the main driver of demand, especially on weekends, public holidays and during the winter season, when local guests account for the majority of short leisure stays. He said weekend occupancy typically reaches 80 to 95 per cent, while seafront resorts can see bookings rise to full capacity during peak periods.

Domestic travellers usually book one- to two-night stays and are highly responsive to promotional offers, he said. Many favour sea-view rooms and room-only packages, reflecting demand for quick seaside breaks rather than longer, fully bundled holidays.

A beachfront boutique property located in the coastal town of Mirbat, Roushan Resort comprises about 22 sea-oriented bungalows arranged around two outdoor pools and offers direct access to the beach and nearby coral reefs. Renovated and brought under new management in 2025, the resort provides accommodation ranging from sea-view bungalows to hostel-style rooms, alongside amenities such as a restaurant and a dive centre.

Emteir said international arrivals have strengthened over the past six months, with growing demand from Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and India. Foreign guests typically stay longer — from three to 14 nights — and often extend their stay if satisfied with the destination and property.

He said overseas visitors tend to be more value-oriented than price-driven. Rather than focusing only on room rates, they pay closer attention to hotel ratings on online travel platforms, cleanliness standards, facilities and location. Meal-inclusive offers, especially breakfast and half-board packages, remain the most popular among these travellers.

Location also remains central to booking behaviour. Emteir said seaside hotels and properties with direct beach access continue to attract the strongest demand, particularly during the winter tourism season when Oman’s climate appeals to European visitors. He described the Sultanate of Oman’s position as strengthening as a preferred winter destination.

Occupancy patterns remain predictable across the week. Weekend and public-holiday demand is strongest, while weekday occupancy generally ranges between 50 and 70 per cent depending on seasonality and broader market conditions. Emteir also pointed to the salary cycle in Oman as a recurring demand factor, with the first week after salary disbursement often producing a noticeable rise in weekend bookings.

On market sentiment, Emteir said the sector remains optimistic but watchful. He noted that global geopolitical developments can temporarily slow new bookings, particularly among organised European travel groups seeking clearer cancellation terms and reassurance over safety and stability. However, he said these responses are usually precautionary and short term, rather than signs of weakening underlying demand.

He added that day-to-day booking activity remains active, with individual leisure travellers continuing to confirm reservations and some guests already in Oman extending their stays. In his view, operators that maintain strong service standards, transparent communication and flexible booking policies are better positioned to navigate uncertainty successfully.

Looking ahead, Emteir said Oman’s international promotion efforts are becoming more visible, helped by growing exposure on social media and through travel influencers and content creators who have recently visited the country. He said this is generating wider curiosity about Oman’s natural landscapes, coastal experiences, deserts, mountains and heritage assets; and could support a stronger season ahead if regional conditions continue to stabilise.

