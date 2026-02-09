Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has unveiled its ambitious project - Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts at its AIDA project in Oman.

This groundbreaking development, a key component of the expansive AIDA development, is set to redefine luxury family travel while offering a compelling investment opportunity in Oman's rapidly growing tourism sector, said a statement from Dar Global.

This unique resort perched 130 meters above the sea within AIDA's vibrant, clifftop community, offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and playful adventure. It features furnished, themed luxury suites and family-first rooms, from 1-bedroom units to 3-bedroom residences, each designed with bold personality and playful details. The Nickelodeon Hotel will offer 120 keys. Guests and owners will enjoy an Aqua Nick waterpark with thrilling slides and splash zones, themed dining, Club Nick (the hotel’s ultimate kids-only clubhouse), and non-stop entertainment including game shows, slime, and character appearances.

Speaking at the launch, Dar Global said its collaboration with Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts promises a playful paradise where world-class hospitality meets immersive, themed entertainment.

For investors, this compelling proposition includes full title ownership of a unique branded family and community attraction ensuring high demand and strong returns, it stated.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "AIDA is a milestone project poised to elevate Oman's luxury real estate offering and drive significant economic growth."

"The unveiling of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Oman within AIDA underscores our commitment to delivering unique, world-class experiences and compelling investment opportunities in Oman's thriving tourism market," he stated.

The broader AIDA development, a joint venture with Omran Group, Oman’s leading entity for tourism development, seamlessly blends luxury golf, residential, and hospitality experiences across its 3.5 million sq m. It features opulent mansions, limited-edition villas, and sophisticated apartments, further elevating Oman’s global standing as a premier destination for tourism, living, and investment.

Marie Marks, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Paramount said: "Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Oman is set to become an unforgettable travel destination in our award-winning portfolio."

"We are thrilled to bring guests and residents an exciting new way to express their fandom and make long-lasting memories, seamlessly blending world-class entertainment with forward-thinking accommodation options for families and Nickelodeon enthusiasts alike," he stated.

This strategic investment aligns with Oman's Vision 2040, which aims to significantly develop the country's tourism sector and contribute to GDP growth.

With the first phase of the AIDA project, including critical infrastructure set for completion by 2027, investors are poised to benefit from early entry into a rapidly maturing luxury destination, said the developer.

Dar Global's proven expertise in delivering high-end, branded residences ensures a secure and profitable venture for those looking to diversify their portfolio with a unique asset in a prime global location, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).