W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, is set to enter Saudi Arabia with the opening of W Riyadh – KAFD this spring.

Located in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh’s landmark urban development, the hotel will feature 210 guestrooms, including 17 suites, two penthouses, and the W Penthouse.

W Riyadh – KAFD aims to become a new social hub for the city, offering six dining and social venues, including the iconic W Lounge, all designed as dynamic social stages that transition seamlessly from day to night with immersive culinary experiences and curated programming.

Guests will have access to a range of wellness and leisure facilities, including the AWAY Spa, FIT fitness centre with advanced equipment, and the WET Deck, designed for relaxation and social connection.

Catering to Riyadh’s growing business and creative communities, the hotel will also provide over 1,000 square metres of flexible event space for meetings, celebrations, and avant-garde gatherings.

“W Riyadh - KAFD is set to introduce a new rhythm to the capital; an expressive, immersive take on luxury where creativity, individuality, and connection take centre stage. Riyadh is transforming at a remarkable speed, and there is incredible appetite for contemporary experiences and bold new spaces. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome guests into a world crafted with intention, energy, and the brand's signature services and programming," said Janine Gerlich, General Manager of W Riyadh – KAFD.

