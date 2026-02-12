Premier Inn Middle East has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equitativa Real Estate to develop six to eight hotels, adding around 3,500 keys across key locations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Representing an investment of around AED 2 billion ($545 million), the planned expansion will double Premier Inn’s current portfolio of 3,184 keys.

Premier Inn Middle East, a joint venture between Emirates Group and Whitbread, currently operates 11 hotels across the UAE and Qatar.

The strategic partnership with Equitativa will target high-demand markets including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh and Jeddah, with a focus on city and airport locations, supporting the long-term tourism and economic ambitions of both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, said: “The partnership with Equitativa Real Estate is an exciting step forward for Premier Inn in the region. It supports our ambition for long-term, sustainable growth, while staying true to what we do best – offering great-value stays in the right locations. By combining our operational expertise with Equitativa’s asset management experience and regional knowledge, we look forward to bringing more Premier Inn hotels to markets where the demand for high-quality mid-market accommodation continues to outpace supply.”

Sylvain Vieujot, Chairman, Equitativa Real Estate, added: “We’re pleased to partner with Premier Inn Middle East as we expand into hospitality. Premier Inn’s respected brand and strong value proposition align well with the needs of travellers across the GCC and the growing demand for mid-market hotels. With our local expertise as a leading real estate investment holding company in the region, we look forward to working together to support the development of high-quality hotels in key locations.”

