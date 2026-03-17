Doha: Commercial Bank held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting yesterday and approved all items on the agenda including the Board’s recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of QR0.30 per share, equivalent to 30% of the nominal share value.

Shareholders also elected the following Board members for a period of three years (2026-2027-2028): Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, Omar Hussain Alfardan representing Al Gassar Capital (L.L.C), Sheikh Falah Hamad Jassim Al Thani representing Nest Consultancy (L.L.C), Sheikh Jabor bin Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Hussain Omar Alfardan representing Alfardan Investment Company (L.L.C), Mohamad Ismail Mandani Al Emadi, Salem Khalaf Al Mannai representing Qatar Insurance Company (P.S.Q.C), Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman Fakhro, Saleh Majed Al Khulaifi, Independent member, Mohammed Yasser Al Mosallam, Independent member, Mohammed Ahmad Al Mulla, Independent member, Abdulla Jassim Al Mosallam, backup for non-independent seat.

Following the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, a meeting of the Board of Directors was held and Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Jabor Al Thani was elected as Chairman, and Omar Hussain Alfardan as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Commercial Bank.

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