Doha Bank shareholders approve distribution of 15% cash dividends

Shareholders of Doha Bank have approved the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of QR0.15 per share, equivalent to 15% of the nominal value, Doha Bank chairman Sheikh Fahad bin Mohammed bin Jabor al-Thani has announced during a recently held Annual General Assembly.

During the meeting, Sheikh Fahad also announced that Doha Bank achieved a net profit of QR932mn in 2025, representing a growth of 8.6% compared to the previous year. After recognizing a tax provision of QR106mn, net profit amounted to QR826mn. Total assets reached QR120.2bn, reflecting a growth of 9% compared to the previous year.

Net loans and advances stood at QR67.7bn, registering an increase of 11% year-on-year (y-o-y). Customer deposits grew by QR6.9bn or 13.5% to reach QR57.7bn. The investment portfolio reached QR36.8bn, recording a growth of 7.5% y-o-y. The total shareholders’ equity reached QR15.6bn, showing an increase of 5.3% compared to last year. The bank also maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio of 18.94%.

The net operating income for 2025 was QR2.6bn, while net fee and commission income grew by 2.7% to reach QR413mn. The earnings per share reached QR0.27 with return on average shareholders’ equity of 5.89% and the return on average assets of 0.72%.

Sheikh Fahad said, “As part of advancing its strategic transformation journey, the bank will continue throughout 2026 to build on the achievements realized to date, with a clear emphasis on the disciplined execution of its initiatives and the enhancement of their long-term, sustainable impact.

“The bank will also continue to invest in technology and the development of its human capital, recognising both as core enablers of growth and key drivers of its competitive advantage.”

According to Sheikh Fahad, Doha Bank further reaffirms its commitment to embedding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its operations, reflecting its adoption of responsible banking practices that contribute to the creation of sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders.

He added: “Against the backdrop of rapid developments in the financial services sector, the bank remains committed to keeping pace with digital transformation and enhancing its operational efficiency, thereby enabling it to deliver differentiated, high-quality services to its customers, generate superior value for its shareholders, and continue playing an active role in supporting the economy and the wider community.”