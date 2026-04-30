KUWAIT CITY - Contracting & Marine Services Company (CMS) held its annual general meeting recently at its headquarters at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), with an attendance rate of 93.5 percent.

CMS approved all items on its agenda, most notably the distribution of cash dividends at a rate of 7 percent of the nominal value, equivalent to seven fils per share, amounting to KD 1,600,634.

CMS achieved operating revenues exceeding KD 189 million during the fiscal year ending December 2025, marking an increase of 12 percent compared to 2024. In this regard, Chairman and CEO of CMS, Eng. Ali Dughaim Al-Shammari, stated that the company recorded a net profit of KD 4.69 million, noting that these financial results represent exceptional performance over the past ten years. He explained that the past period was characterized by rapid political and economic changes at both the regional and international levels, which directly and indirectly impacted the movement of local projects and investments, as well as liquidity levels in some sectors. CMS dealt with geopolitical changes with a professional approach based on financial prudence, operational discipline, and highly efficient risk management, which contributed to maintaining stable performance and achieving the desired financial results.

The company focused on core operating activities with stable revenues as the safest strategic option in light of current volatility. Eng. Al-Shammari emphasized that the achieved results reflect the fruits of efforts exerted over the past years to establish a solid foundation that enables the company to achieve sustainable profit growth, noting the company’s aspiration for further achievements in the coming period. He expressed his gratitude to the Board of Directors, shareholders, and company employees for their efforts and contributions to achieving these results.

At the operational level, Eng. Al-Shammari pointed out that the company continued during 2025 to implement its strategy aimed at strengthening operating activities with stable returns. He indicated that the company achieved tangible progress in implementing existing operational contracts, most notably contracts for the supply and maintenance of industrial lift pump systems with oil companies. Eng. Al-Shammari affirmed that these projects contributed to supporting regular cash flows, expanding the business base, and increasing the efficiency of utilizing available resources. He stressed that the company achieved growth in attracting technical and administrative talent and in developing its operational infrastructure and technical workshops to meet the requirements of current and future projects.

Eng. Al-Shammari noted that the subsidiaries continued their positive performance, with Kuwait Drilling Company strengthening its operational position by continuing its work both inside and outside the State of Kuwait. He stated that International Marine Construction Company continued to execute its specialized marine projects with high efficiency, along with the growing contribution of Zone Global Logistics Services Company in supporting the group’s operations and providing integrated operational solutions. Eng. Al-Shammari emphasized the company’s continued commitment to its approach, which focuses on raising operational efficiency, rationalizing expenses, and optimizing asset utilization, in addition to exploring new opportunities for expansion in activities related to the energy sector and support services, thereby enhancing the company’s ability to achieve sustainable growth.

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