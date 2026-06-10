Arab Finance: Madinet Masr recorded new sales totaling EGP 11.7 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reflecting a 7% year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to the company's Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation.

The real estate group delivered 831 units at the end of March 2026, representing a 256.7% increase compared to the same period of 2025.

Meanwhile, sold units climbed by 59% YoY to 1,495 in the first three months of 2026.

In Q1 2026, consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of Madinet Masr amounted to EGP 677.694 million, while the revenues hit EGP 2.751 billion.

At the beginning of the year, the group teamed up with Elswedy Electric to carry out advanced infrastructure works at the Elan project within the Sarai development in East Cairo at a value of EGP 400 million.

The partnership was built on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Shorouk Construction Company, under which the latter will undertake the construction of 81 residential buildings within Elan at Sarai, with a total estimated value of EGP 4.8 billion.

Madinet Masr’s portfolio includes 28 residential projects and three commercial and mixed-use developments. It also operates two sports clubs, one in Taj City and the other in Sarai.