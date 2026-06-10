Arab Finance: Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) posted an 83.59% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, recording EGP 74.769 million, compared to EGP 455.776 million, according to the financial results.

Sales increased to EGP 3.736 billion at the end of March 2026 from EGP 2.806 billion a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share (ESP) declined to EGP 0.75 in Q1 2026 from EGP 5.99 in Q1 2025.

In 2025, EFIC logged net profits after tax of EGP 643.154 million, down 58% YoY from EGP 1.527 billion.