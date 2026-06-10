Arab Finance: Minapharm Pharmaceuticals achieved consolidated net profits attributable to the parent of EGP 40.215 million in 2025, 74.39% year-on-year (YoY) lower than EGP 157.065 million, according to the income results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.59 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 11.59 in 2024, while net revenues soared to EGP 6.438 billion from EGP 5.599 billion.

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals recently announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 29.452 million for 2025, equivalent to EGP 2.5 per share.