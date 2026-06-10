Arab Finance: Arab Cotton Ginning generated standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 33.479 million in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, an annual leap of 114% from EGP 15.626 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

Non-consolidated sales jumped by 47% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 169.330 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 115.500 million. Likewise, the basic earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.13 from EGP 0.06.

The company also disclosed its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter (Q1) of FY2025/2026, reporting net losses after tax valued at EGP 43.034 million.

The incurred losses are against net profits of EGP 28.079 million at the end of September 2025.

Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 122% YoY to EGP 705.155 million from EGP 317.456 million.

In FY2024/2025, Arab Cotton Ginning posted a 20% YoY lower consolidated net profits after tax totaling EGP 526.727 million, compared to EGP 660.175 million.