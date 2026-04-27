Qatar - Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (almeera) is eyeing expansion plans, which include adding more branches across Qatar, developing private labels, and expanding partnerships with local suppliers to provide high-quality products at competitive prices.

This was announced during almeera’s Ordinary General Assembly, presided over by almeera chairman Essa Hilal al-Kuwari, where shareholders approved the board’s recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 40% of the nominal share value, equivalent to QR0.40 per share.

Al-Kuwari said, “In 2025, almeera continued to achieve positive results that reflect the strength of its business model and its ability to sustain growth. We remain committed to developing our services and enhancing the shopping experience to meet the expectations of all customer segments.”

He added: “We remain committed to supporting local products and enhancing quality standards and food safety, contributing to the national economy and strengthening food security, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

In 2025, total consolidated sales reached QR2.91bn, marking a 3.6% year-on-year increase. Gross profit rose by 13.7% to QR566.8mn. Rental income from outlets reached QR79.9mn, while net profit amounted to QR143.2mn, resulting in earnings per share of QR0.69, reflecting a 16.5% growth.

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