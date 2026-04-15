Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, one of the fastest growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), today announced the distribution of a cash dividend of 20 fils per share, amounting to a total of AED2 billion, for the financial year which ended 31 December 2025.

The dividend distribution was recommended by the Board of Directors and approved by shareholders at Alpha Dhabi Holdings’ Annual General Assembly held on Monday, 16 March 2026.

The approved dividend underscores the Group’s robust financial performance, strong cash generation, and disciplined capital allocation, while reaffirming Alpha Dhabi’s commitment to delivering sustainable and attractive returns to shareholders. The dividend will be distributed in a single instalment of AED2 billion on 14 April 2026.

Alpha Dhabi delivered a record financial performance in FY2025, reporting its highest full year revenue to date of AED78.8 billion, a 24 percent year on year increase. Net profit rose to AED15 billion, compared to AED13.5 billion in 2025, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 30 percent year on year to AED17.7 billion.

Building on this strong performance, and as part of the Group’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns, Alpha Dhabi announced and has since activated a share buyback programme of up to AED1 billion. This was implemented alongside a three-year dividend policy, which commenced following the close of the 2025 financial year. The policy includes the annual dividend of AED2 billion – 20 fils per share – with a planned 5 percent increase yearly. These measures underscore the company’s robust cash flow and its ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, added, “The distribution of this dividend reflects the strength and consistency of Alpha Dhabi’s financial performance, underpinned by a diversified portfolio, strong cash flows and prudent balance sheet management. As we continue to scale our platform and execute on our long term investment strategy, our priority remains disciplined capital deployment while delivering sustainable value to our shareholders.”

Alpha Dhabi remains focused on long term value creation, leveraging its investment platform across key sectors to support earnings growth, enhance portfolio resilience, and deliver consistent returns in line with its strategic objectives.